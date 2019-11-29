Texas women’s basketball takes Honolulu

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The UT women’s basketball team are spending their holiday weekend in Honolulu, Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

Texas enters the weekend with a 3-2 record overall, and they are winners of two games in a row. Most recently, the Longhorns defeated the Southern Jaguars in dominant fashion 93-39.

Texas will have quite the challenge ahead of them beginning on Friday against undefeated NC State, and as hard as they have been working, the Longhorns did take some time to relax.

“You walk that fine line between, yes its a basketball experience for sure, and we have three big games, said UT Head Coach Karen Aston. “But we also want them to enjoy the time out.”

“We work really hard, and just being in this position, being in Hawaii is a great experience for us, and it kind of pays off, you know? It’s a little vacation, but then again, it’s a business trip at the end of the trip as well.,” added Senior Guard Sug Sutton.

Texas will play NC State Friday night, tipoff is set for 6:30 Central time.