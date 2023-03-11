KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — Through a season full of injuries and adversity, the Texas women’s basketball team now finds itself in a familiar position — the Big 12 tournament championship game. The top-seeded Longhorns took down fourth-seeded Oklahoma State 64-57 in the semifinals Saturday at Municipal Auditorium.

Shaylee Gonzales with 17 points to lead the Longhorns, but the attack behind her was very balanced. DeYona Gaston notched 14 points while Shay Holle added 13. Rori Harmon was the fourth Longhorn in double digits with 11, while leading the team with 10 assists and tying for the team lead of seven rebounds. Harmon is just 7-for-32 shooting so far in the tournament, but the Longhorns have found a way offensively.

After getting off to their slowest start of the season with a 6-point first quarter in the quarterfinals, the Longhorns were ready from the tip against the Cowgirls. After falling behind 9-8 with just over six minutes left in the first quarter, the Longhorns scored right after and never trailed after.

Now comes the Big 12 championship game where the Longhorns will face Iowa State, who upset Oklahoma Saturday. That duel will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday.