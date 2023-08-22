AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas women’s basketball is one of the premier programs in the country, especially with some of the success they’ve had as of late. But without much question, one of – if not the – biggest name program in the nation is the University of Connecticut.

While the Huskies haven’t won a national championship since 2016, they’re still perennially one of the top teams in the nation. And now in 2023, UConn will make the trip to Central Texas.

“Obviously that name is very recognizable in the realm of women’s basketball,” Texas Head Coach Vic Schaefer said. “Playing a team of that caliber early in the year certainly generates interest.”

Connecticut will play at Moody Center against Texas at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3. The game will be part of the Jimmy V Women’s Classic.

Schaefer referenced his goal of having 5,000 season ticket holders for Texas women’s basketball and how they are yet to reach that goal. He hopes games like this will help attract fans for good.

“If you come see us play once, it’ll be a problem for you because you won’t want to miss another one,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer spoke with the media on the first day of school for Texas students, and he made his presence known around campus.

The Longhorns’ head coach took pictures with all of the players on their first day of classes. It’s a memorable day for the Texas players and coach.

“It’s a special day, right?” Schaefer said. “I always take that picture and post it but also send it to their parents. They might put it in a scrapbook.”

Walking around Texas’ practice facility there are pictures of the final score from the last time the Longhorns took the floor. Louisville beat Texas handily at the Moody Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and the Longhorns haven’t forgotten about it.

“It’s not OK,” said Schaefer about the loss to Louisville. “At the end of the day, it’s not OK. It wasn’t OK then and it’s not OK here.”