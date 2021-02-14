Texas Women’s basketball goes frigid offensively in loss at No. 7 Baylor

Baylor guard DiDi Richards, right, blocks the shot of Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end of the floor in their 60-35 loss on Sunday at No. 7 Baylor.

Texas only scored 17 points at halftime, the fewest they’ve scored at the break thus far this season, and their 35 point total was the second lowest final in the history of the program.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, their field goal percentage mirrored the temperatures of Central Texas, shooting 24 percent for the game.

“We didn’t make any shots today, we got plenty of good looks,” said Vic Schaefer. “I was concerned about our lack of playing out some plays, and hustling, and some other things I don’t like that are indicative of not playing out a play.”

Baylor continued to be a thorn in the side of Charli Collier, who has struggled immensely against the

Lady Bears in recent years.

Baylor was able to lock down the Longhorns leading scorer, who got in early foul trouble

and could never get on track. Collier finished with two points on just three field-goal attempts, fouling out with 1:48 remaining in regulation.

“I thought they did a really good job of taking away Charli,” Schaefer added. “When you play against a Baylor, everybody has to work harder to be involved and to get the ball where you need to get the ball and to get shots where you need to get shots, one through five.”

Texas dropped to 14-6 overall, and 8-5 in Big 12 play.

To add insult to injury, the winter storm that has made travel conditions nearly impossible throughout the state, may keep Texas in Waco longer than planned.

“My issue now is I’m stuck in Waco,” Schaefer lamented. “I don’t want to be stuck here the next two days and go straight to TCU, that was my fear when I left Austin.”

Schaefer said that if they are stuck, Baylor will allow the Longhorns to use their practice gym in order to prepare for their next scheduled game against TCU on Wednesday.

Tipoff for that game against the Horned Frogs is set for 6:30pm.