Norman, Okla (KXAN) – In what was their biggest game of the season so far, the Texas women’s basketball team played about as energized and effective as imaginable. The No. 19 Longhorns throttled No. 13 Oklahoma 67-45 as the two rivals entered the day tied for first in the Big 12.

Led by Shaylee Gonzales with 19 points, Texas moves a game clear of Oklahoma and the rest of the Big 12 with just two games left in the regular season. The win vaults the Longhorns a massive step closer to their first Big 12 regular season title since 2004.

“You can’t help but be emotional about watching those kids and how hard they played today,” said Texas Women’s Basketball Head Coach Vic Schaefer. “My goodness, they locked [Oklahoma] down, holding them to 45 points. A team that’s averaging 90 in their last five games.”

The Longhorns complete the season sweep of Oklahoma, winning both matchups by at least 20 points. Sophomore point guard Rori Harmon paced Texas with a balanced effort of 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Without Sonya Morris not quite yet available due to an injury, the Longhorns depth continues to be tested. Harmon and Gonzales each played all 40 minutes while Shay Holle tallied 39 minutes.

Next for the Longhorns is a battle with rival Baylor at 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Moody Center. Texas will wrap up the regular season Saturday, March 4 at Kansas State.