Texas women’s basketball bounces back against West Virginia

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Texas women scored an opening game school record 131 points in their win over New Orleans.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No.13 Texas rebounded from Wednesday’s loss to handle West Virginia 73-57 at the Frank Erwin Center on Saturday.

The Longhorns started off slow, down 7-0 after a Kirsten Dean fastbreak layup.

Texas quickly gathered themselves thanks to forward Audrey Warren, who sparked a Longhorns run by scoring the next nine points.

Junior guard Aliyah Matharu took the baton from Warren, scoring the next basket which was the first of many.

Matharu scored a game-high 26 points on 50 percent shooting. She also made eight-of-eleven free throws.

West Virginia had a better night shooting from the field, but the thing that hurt the Mountaineers the most was turnovers. Texas forced 20 turnovers total.

With the win, Texas improved to an even 2-2 in conference play, which is good for fifth place in the Big 12, and a 12-3 overall.

Next up for Texas is a game at Iowa State Wednesday night. Tipoff time is set for 6:30pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss