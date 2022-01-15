Texas women’s basketball bounces back against West Virginia

The Texas women scored an opening game school record 131 points in their win over New Orleans.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No.13 Texas rebounded from Wednesday’s loss to handle West Virginia 73-57 at the Frank Erwin Center on Saturday.

The Longhorns started off slow, down 7-0 after a Kirsten Dean fastbreak layup.

Texas quickly gathered themselves thanks to forward Audrey Warren, who sparked a Longhorns run by scoring the next nine points.

Junior guard Aliyah Matharu took the baton from Warren, scoring the next basket which was the first of many.

Matharu scored a game-high 26 points on 50 percent shooting. She also made eight-of-eleven free throws.

West Virginia had a better night shooting from the field, but the thing that hurt the Mountaineers the most was turnovers. Texas forced 20 turnovers total.

With the win, Texas improved to an even 2-2 in conference play, which is good for fifth place in the Big 12, and a 12-3 overall.

Next up for Texas is a game at Iowa State Wednesday night. Tipoff time is set for 6:30pm.