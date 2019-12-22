Texas women knock off No. 1 Stanford

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas women took down No. 1 Stanford 69-64 at the Erwin Center in Austin on Sunday.

Sophomore Charlie Collier led the Longhorns (7-4) with 20 points and a career high 19 rebounds. This marks UT’s first win over an AP No. 1 team since they beat Tennessee on Nov. 25, 2004. Texas beat Stanford in 2014 when the Cardinal was ranked No. 1 in the Coaches poll.

The Longhorns led by as many as 11 points in the first half. Stanford outscored Texas 21-11 in the third quarter to take a one point lead. Stanford took a 55-52 lead on Kiana Williams’ three pointer with 7:03 to go in the game. The Longhorns took the lead for good on a Collier three-pointer to go up 63-60 with 2:34 to go. Joyner Holmes scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Sug Sutton added 12 points and freshman Celeste Taylor scored 10 points.

This is UT’s second win in their last three games over an undefeated ranked team after winning at Tennessee on Dec. 8. Texas will host Northwestern State on Dec. 29 before opening Big 12 play against TCU on Jan. 3.