Texas wins series opener against Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KXAN) — Thanks to a steady stream of hits and another gem from pitcher Ty Madden, Texas snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over Kansas in the series opener.

Madden earned his fourth win of the season with his eight-inning, five strikeout performance. He gave up just one unearned run on seven hits and one walk. It’s the sixth time in his seven appearances this season that he’s given up two or fewer runs.

Offensively, the Texas bats racked up 11 hits. With the game tied, 1-1, in the fifth, the Longhorns regained the lead on a Mitchell Daly RBI double into left center that scored Eric Kennedy.

UT got some insurance thanks to a pair of runs in the eighth inning. Zach Zubia had an RBI triple that brought in Daly, and Cam Williams brought in another run on a single that plated Zubia. Mike Antico scored the fifth and final run on a ninth-inning RBI from Kennedy.

The Jayhawks made it interesting in the ninth. After already plating one run to cut it to 5-2, James Cosentino came up to bat with two runners in scoring position and represented the tying run. Aaron Nixon was able to get out of the jam with a strike out to lock up the win. Nixon threw just one inning, striking out two while giving up just one earned run on three hits.

Silas Ardoin scored the first run of the game in the top of the first on an RBI to give Texas a 1-0 lead. Kansas tied things up the next inning on a Brett Vosik double down the left field line.

Texas can lock up its third straight series win tomorrow at 6:00. This series runs Thursday through Saturday because of the Easter holiday on Sunday.