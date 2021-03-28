Texas wins Red River Rivalry despite dropping Sunday finale

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are off to their best start in Big 12 play since 2018 after taking two out of three games against Oklahoma to win their second straight conference series.

But like they did against Baylor, they struggled on Sunday and couldn’t finish off the sweep, with OU winning the finale on Sunday, 3-2.

“The entire talk after yesterday’s game was to finish today, and I thought our mindset was good,” head coach David Pierce said. “We just didn’t get it done. we just didn’t play well enough to win today.”

Now the focus shifts from the Red River Rivalry to the Lone Star Showdown when Texas travels to College Station to take on Texas A&M. The Aggies will be the fifth different SEC team the Longhorns have faced this season. They lost to Mississippi State, Arkansas and Ole Miss to open the season, then they swept then-undefeated South Carolina.

Texas dominated OU on Saturday to lock up the series win. Cam Williams hit his fifth and sixth home runs of the season, and Zach Zubia and Eric Kennedy both added homers en route to the 11-6 win.

On Friday, Douglas Hodo hit a walk-off double in the 11th inning to win it, 4-3. Ty Madden had another strong performance on bump, going six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks. He also struck six.