Texas wins NCAA Rowing Championship

SARASOTA, FLA (KXAN)–The University of Texas Rowing team won their first ever national championship on Sunday in Sarasota, Florida. The Longhorns finished tied with Stanford and Washington with 126 points, but because their win in the First Varsity Eight grand final, the was the tiebreaker.

“There was no shortage of drama in the last race. I knew things had to align perfectly for us to win, but I made a conscious decision not to tell the first eight what was at stake,” said Texas head coach Dave O’Neill in a release. “I figured it was best to let them go out and do their thing, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Texas’ win in the First Eight occurred a day after their semifinal race was delayed due to an equipment issue after the crew hit a log and lost their skeg during their warmup. The group was not deterred, coming back to win their semifinal by 4.608 seconds.

“I think the delay today worked in our favor a little in a couple of ways,” O’Neill noted. “First, our team always seems to rally when there’s some sort of chaos. Also, the support and send-off by the entire team were electric. It was one of the more amazing moments of team spirit I’ve been a part of.”

The University of Texas captured the 58th national team championship (54 NCAA titles) in school history. It marked the third national title during the 2020-21 academic calendar year, joining Men’s Swimming and Diving and Women’s Tennis. This marks the first time since 1989-90 (Men’s Swimming and Diving, Women’s Swimming and Diving and Women’s Indoor Track and Field) that Texas has claimed three NCAA team championships in one season.