Texas wins holds off Baylor to win eight in a row, locking up first conference series win

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas earned win number eight in a row the hard way, holding on to win 4-3 at Baylor Ballpark.

Mike Antico started the scoring for Texas with an RBI double in the first inning that brought home Eric Kennedy. The score was tied at 1 until the top of the 4th when Cam Williams hit a solo home run. After Baylor responded in the bottom of the 4th, DJ Petrinsky turned the game around with a single that scored Trey Faltine and Silas Ardoin to put them up 4-2.

The pitching was stellar all around, although the last player to take the mound was put to the test.

Starting pitcher Tristan Stevens earned his second win of the season with a six strikeout, two earned run effort in six innings of work. Cole Quintanilla took over for Stevens, only giving up one hit in two innings of scoreless pitching.

Freshman Aaron Nixon took over in the bottom of the 9th, and gave up a home run to Davion Downey, to have the Longhorns lead cut to just one run. Chase Wehenser then doubled, giving Baylor a runner in scoring position with the potential winning run Jared McKenzie up next to bat.

Nixon was able to stave off McKenzie and the Baylors, delivering a strikeout that gave the freshman back to back saves for the series.

Texas clinched their first Big 12 series win, and will conclude the series tomorrow afternoon with the Bears at 1pm.