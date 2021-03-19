Texas wins first conference game of the season on the road against Baylor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 10 Texas baseball team started off play in the Big 12 conference with a win on the road against Baylor 5-3.

Texas (13-4, 1-0 in Big 12) had another Friday night of solid starting pitching courtesy of Ty Madden, who recorded nine strikeouts and only gave up two runs in just over six innings of work.

Reliever Tanner Witt came on after Madden and did well, but got into a bit of a jam in the bottom of the 8th, allowing two runners. Texas called on Palmer Wenzel and bad luck struck. A Trey Faltine error allowed Baylor to cut the lead to 5-3. Baylor would load the bases, however, freshman reliever Tanner Nixon was able to get Texas out of the jam once he took over for Wenzel.

In the top of the 9th, Texas put themselves in a position to score some “insurance” runs by loading the bases. However, they came up empty, stranding all of the baserunners and maintaining the same two run lead they had at the start of the final inning.

Nixon remained on the mound for Texas in the bottom of the frame to try to get his first save of his career.

Things started off a tad rough for him. Baylor’s Jack Pineda reached on a single, and then eventually was able to get into scoring position on a passed ball.

Nixon dug in and was able to survive, striking out Antonio Valdez to give Texas the win and Nixon the first save of his career.

Starting pitcher Ty Madden was able to improve his record to 3-1 on the season.

Texas will face Baylor in the second game of their three game series Saturday at 3pm in Waco.