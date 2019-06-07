Texas Wide Receiver will undergo surgery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Texas Longhorn football team lines up in the tunnel at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against TCU in 2019. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Schnitker)

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Longhorns are going to be without another wide receiver for the near future.

The University of Texas athletic department announced that redshirt freshman Al'vonte Woodard suffered a foot injury during a voluntary workout session this week.

Woodard will undergo surgery next week and while there is no official timetable set for recovery, he is expected to return in the fall. The redshirt freshman was a five star recruit out of Houston Lamar.

This news comes a week after five star wide receiver Bru McCoy informed the Longhorns coaching staff that he is leaving.