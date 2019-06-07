Texas Wide Receiver will undergo surgery
AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Longhorns are going to be without another wide receiver for the near future.
The University of Texas athletic department announced that redshirt freshman Al'vonte Woodard suffered a foot injury during a voluntary workout session this week.
Woodard will undergo surgery next week and while there is no official timetable set for recovery, he is expected to return in the fall. The redshirt freshman was a five star recruit out of Houston Lamar.
This news comes a week after five star wide receiver Bru McCoy informed the Longhorns coaching staff that he is leaving.
More Sports Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Host France opens World Cup with a 4-0 win over South Korea
PARIS (AP) - France's women took a first step to follow in the World Cup footsteps of the French men.
Wendie Renard, at 6-foot-2 the tallest player in the tournament, scored twice on headers off corner kicks, and Les Bleues overwhelmed South Korea 4-0 Friday night in a gala World Cup opener.
Eugénie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry also got goals on a cool, windy night at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain. French pop star Jain provided the pregame entertainment for the sellout crowd of 45,261, and French President Emmanuel Macron was among the spectators singing "La Marseillaise" and looking on.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
France wins start amid World Cup cash, visibility issues
PARIS (AP) - From the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées and across the Paris Metro, the Women's World Cup has had little visibility in the French capital.
The hosts at least made their presence felt on the field on Friday night in front of French President Emmanuel Macron. FIFA's monthlong women's soccer showpiece opened with France beating South Korea 4-0 in front of 45,261 fans at Paris Saint-Germain's stadium.
"We knew that it was going to be a very emotional evening but I think we managed it well," said Wendie Renard, who scored twice on headers off corner kicks. "When you have more than 45,000 people singing the French national anthem, obviously it drives you forward, but we really made the most of the crowd's support."Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gymnastics coach under restrictions for misconduct claim
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The organization tasked with policing abuse in Olympic sports has barred a Pennsylvania gymnastics coach from being around minors unsupervised while it investigates a misconduct claim.
John Holman's interim restriction issued by the U.S. Center for SafeSport is a requirement when such allegations are reported, according to USA Gymnastics.
Holman has coached for about 40 years at Parkettes Gymnastics Club, which has trained thousands of gymnasts including several Olympians.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face