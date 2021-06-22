Texas wide receiver Jake Smith enters transfer portal

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: Jake Smith #16 of the Texas Longhorns runs for a touchdown after a reception in the first half defended by Prudy Calderon #4 of the Rice Owls and Isaiah Richardson #23 at NRG Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Texas wide receiver Jake Smith entered the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. The Junior from Scottsdale, Arizona played 20 games in his career for the Longhorns.

Smith tallied 23 catches, 294 yards and 3 touchdowns in the seven games he played in 2020. He was the Longhorns third leading receiver in all three of those categories last season.

Now, Smith will be able to play immediately wherever he decides to continue his career.

This is due to the NCAA’s decision in April allowing for any student-athlete to transfer schools one time without any penalty.

DI Council adopts new transfer legislation: https://t.co/NRnieKGrsD pic.twitter.com/U7Ad2fTlxF — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 15, 2021

Smith faced a setback this spring with a broken foot in the first day of the Longhorns spring practice.

In high school, he won the National Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2018 while attending Notre Dame Prep in Arizona.

As for Texas, Junior Joshua Moore will be a top target once again after leading the team in all receiving categories.

Sophomore Jordan Whittington will also look to make a bigger impact this year as he will be working out of the same area that Smith did last season.