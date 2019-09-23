Texas-West Virginia kickoff time announced

Texas head coach Tom Herman, center, and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (KXAN) — The first true road test of Texas’ season will be an afternoon kick.

The Big 12 Conference announced the Texas-West Virginia game in Morgantown on Oct. 5 will be a 2:30 p.m kickoff.

The Longhorns (3-1) have a bye week on the schedule this week following the 36-30 home win against the Oklahoma State. This will be the Longhorns’ fourth overall road game against the Mountaineers.

West Virginia leads the series against Texas, 5-3. The Longhorns won 28-14 in their last trip to Morgantown in 2017.

A top 10 West Virginia team came to Austin in 2018 and handed the Longhorns their only home loss of the season. Senior quarterback Will Grier delivered the decisive touchdown and two-point conversion in the closing seconds for a 42-41 win.

This year, the Mountaineers are going through a program overhaul, due to a coaching change and roster attrition. Neal Brown was hired as the new head coach after Dana Holgerson left for the University of Houston during the offseason.

The Mountaineers (3-1) are also on bye this week after a 29-24 win at Kansas.