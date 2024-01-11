AUSTIN (KXAN) — Logan Eggleston’s trophy case has to be running out of room by now.

Eggleston was named the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year on Thursday, an award “to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics, leadership and community service.” The NCAA announced the honor at its annual convention in Phoenix.

Eggleston’s parents accepted the award on her behalf. She couldn’t make it to the ceremony due to her professional volleyball obligations in Turkey. Eggleston is the first Texas athlete to win the award that’s been given since 1991.

“It was such an honor to be nominated,” she said. “There are so many amazing student-athletes across the country who are going through their own journeys and their own hardships and finding ways to power through, find success and just grow as people. To be listed alongside some of these amazing student-athletes is incredible, and I’m so honored to have even been considered.”

Not only was Eggleston a three-year captain of the Longhorns’ volleyball team, she helped lead the team to the 2022 national championship and is arguably the best player in the history of the program. She’s a five-time All-American and three-time Big 12 player of the year, capturing national player of the year in 2022.

Off the court, she’s just as impressive. As the Student Athlete Advisory Committee president for two years, she helped found the Longhorns for Engagement, Access and Development Initiative, which directs money from the Texas athletic department to nonprofits in Austin. She also helped create the Developing Neighborhood Athletes Fund, which raises money to provide athletic equipment and creates opportunities in sports for underprivileged youth in Austin.

Eggleston was a three-time honoree by the College Sports Communicators on the organization’s Academic All-America team and was the first Texas volleyball player to earn both first-team All-America and Academic All-America honors in the same year. was twice named an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and received the 2023 McLendon Foundation Postgraduate Scholarship, which provides a $10,000 grant to be used for postgraduate studies in athletic administration. She was also a 2022-23 NCAA Walter Byers Scholarship recipient and a 2022-23 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient.

She is working on her master’s degree in sports management from Texas. She was also named one of the founding members of Austin’s League One Volleyball professional team that will start play in November.