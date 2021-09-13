Texas volleyball still No. 1 after a grueling start to the season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas volleyball is still at the top of the food chain nationally after closing out a four-game homestand with a four set victory over Notre Dame Sunday.

Three weeks into the season, the Longhorns are undefeated with a 7-0 record and are ranked No. 1 in the country.

Texas has played plenty of volleyball, they basically have played for three semesters in a row, and it’s taken a toll on them physically, but they are still performing at a high level.

“The way our schedule has kind of fallen, it’s been really hard to get into the gym and train a lot, and it’s been hard on our physical and emotional level just because of the matches we’ve had,” head coach Jerritt Elliott said.

Texas earned victories over Notre Dame, Arizona, Texas State, and Stanford over this four-game homestand at Gregory Gym.

An area of improvement noted by Elliott is Texas’ serving. He compared that aspect of the game to another critical one in the game of football.

“The serve in volleyball is like having a great offensive line, you’ve got to be able to push teams off the net,” Elliott explained. “It’s a huge focal point and it’s something that we spend a lot of time on right now, and I think we’ve gotten better at it this year.”

Texas will face Texas A&M on Friday in College Station. The match will begin at 6 p.m.