AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns volleyball team will start the year as the No. 2 team in the country.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason poll Monday and the Longhorns narrowly missed out on the top spot, 10 points behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Texas received more first-place votes than Nebraska, 27-24, but the Cornhuskers racked up more points.

Texas was picked to win the Big 12 Conference earlier in the summer and two other conference foes made it into the national preseason poll. Baylor checked in at No. 16 and Kansas is No. 23.

The Longhorns nonconference schedule features four matches against top-15 opponents, and they don’t wait around to play some of the best. The first two matches of the year Aug. 26-27 are on the road in Columbus, Ohio, against No. 7 Ohio State, and the Horns open at Gregory Gym against another tough Big 10 team in No. 5 Minnesota on Aug. 31.

The Longhorns then travel to Palo Alto, California on Sept. 4 to take on No. 14 Stanford before a four-match homestand before Big 12 play begins.

The team held its Orange-White scrimmage Sunday and will play an exhibition match in Houston against Rice at 1 p.m., Aug. 20.