AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 1 Texas volleyball will host Marquette Thursday afternoon at 1:30pm in their regional semifinal match.

Texas (24-1) is playing in their 17th straight regional in the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns reached this round by dominating their previous opponents, beating Fairleigh-Dickinson and Georgia in straight sets.

No. 16 Marquette (29-3) had pretty convincing efforts themselves, as they swept both Ball State and Georgia Tech before coming to Austin.

The afternoon start time is a little earlier than what the Longhorns and Golden Eagles are used to, as both teams played night matches in the first two rounds of the tournament.

That’s just fine for Texas, as it provides less time for gameday nerves to settle in.

“I’m fired up about it, I don’t have to sit around until 8 o’clock at night thinking about all of the different moves I’m going to have to make, so I’d rather get up and get going,” head coach Jerritt Elliott said.

“There’s a lot riding on this, you work a whole year, it’s not just six months, you’ve been putting in the time since they came in back in January you know? For us, I always say, we don’t need to be perfect, we just need to be good enough that night find a way to get through it.”

Texas will also host once again, and the Longhorns are looking forward to the crazy atmosphere that makes things extremely difficult for their opponents, even though it can trip them up sometimes too.

“It’s so loud to the point where we can’t even hear each other on the court so I can’t even imagine just coming in,” Texas senior Madisen Skinner explained. “It’s very intimidating but it’s great for us and it’s great to have these fans for us.”

No. 1 Texas and No. 16 Marquette will play Thursday inside of Gregory Gym, the match will begin at 1:30pm.