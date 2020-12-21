Texas uses big day from Brown for win in Big 12 opener

Texas’ Andrew Jones (1) is congratulated by teammates, including Greg Brown (4), after making a three-point basket against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Freshman Greg Brown scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, both season bests, and No. 11 Texas defeated Oklahoma State 77-74 Sunday in its Big 12 opener.

Brown made four free throws during the final 37 seconds as Texas survived a late Oklahoma State rally that included two 3-point baskets by Bryce Williams in the final 11 seconds.

Brown made a pair of 3-point baskets during a 17-0 Texas run in the second half. He also made three blocks in the game.

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 ranked recruit, scored 25 points, including 13 of 14 for the Cowboys as they tried to erase what was once a 13-point deficit.

