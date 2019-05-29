Texas upsets defending national champs to advance to title match

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KXAN) — Texas will face Stanford for the NCAA Golf National Championship after the Longhorns upset the defending national champs, the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Longhorns senior Steven Chervony clinched the match for the Longhorns on the 19th hole against Zach Bauchou.

With each side already holding two points, the spot in the title match came down to Chervony and Bauchou. Chervony was 1 down heading to the 18 hole after dropping back-to-back holes, but drained a massive birdie to push the match to extras.

If not for two freshmen Longhorns, Texas wouldn't have stood a chance. Cole Hammer outdueled NCAA individual champion Matthew Wolff for a Texas point. Hammer knocked in six birdies on the first nine holes and won comfortably 4&3. Pierceson Coody took control on the back-nine winning four straight holes against Hayden Wood for the 5&4 win.

To avoid potential thunderstorms in Arkansas, the Longhorns and Cardinal will get started for the championship at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Semifinal Scores

Texas wins match 3-2

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs . No. 5 Texas Viktor Hovland OK ST wins 2&1 Spencer Soosman Matthew Wolff TEX wins 4&3 Cole Hammer Hayden Wood TEX wins 5&4 Pierceson Coody Austin Eckroat OK ST wins 3&2 Parker Coody Zach Bauchou TEX wins 1 Up Steven Chervony

Longhorns beat Sooners in quarterfinals

Texas golf advanced to the NCAA D1 Championship semifinals after Longhorn freshman Parker Coody clinched the decisive match against Oklahoma's Garett Reband for the 3-2 overall match victory.

Coody birdied his 17th hole against Reband for a 1 Up lead that he didn't relinquish on the final hole as the Longhorns eliminated their Red River rivals.

Texas freshman Cole Hammer dominated his match against Patrick Welch winning 7&5. Texas senior Steven Chervony defeated Blaine Hale 4&3.

The Longhorns continue the Big 12 tour in the NCAA semifinals facing defending champion, Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are led by two of the best college golfers in the sport with Viktor Hovland and NCAA individual champion Matthew Wolff.

The Longhorns are definitely the underdogs, relying on three freshmen against the powerful Cowboys.