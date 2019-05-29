Texas upsets defending national champs to advance to title match
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KXAN) — Texas will face Stanford for the NCAA Golf National Championship after the Longhorns upset the defending national champs, the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Longhorns senior Steven Chervony clinched the match for the Longhorns on the 19th hole against Zach Bauchou.
.@TexasMGolf is going to the Championship Match! #HookEm #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/lQOlE9JcD1— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 29, 2019
With each side already holding two points, the spot in the title match came down to Chervony and Bauchou. Chervony was 1 down heading to the 18 hole after dropping back-to-back holes, but drained a massive birdie to push the match to extras.
Steven Chervony keeps @TexasMGolf alive!— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 29, 2019
We are headed to extra holes #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/DbLJcfEOyd
If not for two freshmen Longhorns, Texas wouldn't have stood a chance. Cole Hammer outdueled NCAA individual champion Matthew Wolff for a Texas point. Hammer knocked in six birdies on the first nine holes and won comfortably 4&3. Pierceson Coody took control on the back-nine winning four straight holes against Hayden Wood for the 5&4 win.
To avoid potential thunderstorms in Arkansas, the Longhorns and Cardinal will get started for the championship at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Semifinal Scores
Texas wins match 3-2
|No. 1 Oklahoma State
|vs.
|No. 5 Texas
|Viktor Hovland
|OK ST wins 2&1
|Spencer Soosman
|Matthew Wolff
|TEX wins 4&3
|Cole Hammer
|Hayden Wood
|TEX wins 5&4
|Pierceson Coody
|Austin Eckroat
|OK ST wins 3&2
|Parker Coody
|Zach Bauchou
|TEX wins 1 Up
|Steven Chervony
Longhorns beat Sooners in quarterfinals
Texas golf advanced to the NCAA D1 Championship semifinals after Longhorn freshman Parker Coody clinched the decisive match against Oklahoma's Garett Reband for the 3-2 overall match victory.
Coody birdied his 17th hole against Reband for a 1 Up lead that he didn't relinquish on the final hole as the Longhorns eliminated their Red River rivals.
Texas freshman Cole Hammer dominated his match against Patrick Welch winning 7&5. Texas senior Steven Chervony defeated Blaine Hale 4&3.
The Longhorns continue the Big 12 tour in the NCAA semifinals facing defending champion, Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are led by two of the best college golfers in the sport with Viktor Hovland and NCAA individual champion Matthew Wolff.
The Longhorns are definitely the underdogs, relying on three freshmen against the powerful Cowboys.
More Sports Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Smeltzer throws 6 shutout innings in debut, Twins top Brews
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Devin Smeltzer took the mound for his first game in the majors, his wife and parents among a sizable crowd at Target Field, set to face NL MVP Christian Yelich and the hard-hitting Milwaukee Brewers.
Nervous?
After fighting to get this far, no way.Read the Full Article
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas schools miss the cut for nation's top 2020 prospect
HOUSTON (KXAN) — The top prospect in the 2020 football recruiting class has narrowed his list of focus schools, and he won't be staying in Texas— if his Tuesday announcement is accurate.
Zach Evans, from Galena Park North Shore in Houston, released a "Top 5" list on Twitter that included Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
pic.twitter.com/R1FiMfNaIkRead the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bregman homers twice as Astros rally past Cubs
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman homered twice, his second a tiebreaking two-run shot in the sixth inning that propelled the injury-weakened Houston Astros to a 9-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night that gave manager AJ Hinch his 500th career victory.
Bregman, who is tied for the American League lead with 17 homers, got his first one in the third inning off starter Jon Lester (3-4). It was tied at 6-6 when he connected on Brad Brach's first pitch for the second.
Bregman's big game helped the Astros overcome five home runs by the Cubs on a night Houston played with a lineup peppered with recent reinforcements from Triple-A as stars Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa all sat out with injuries. Bregman has a franchise-record 12 home runs this month, passing Jimmy Wynn, who had 11 in May 1969.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses