Texas unable to complete rally against LSU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns needed a jolt after Monday’s embarrassing 38-point loss to West Virginia. A second half run Saturday gave Texas life, but it wasn’t enough to beat LSU.

Texas rallied from 16 points down in the second half for a brief lead in the final minutes. The Tigers, like they’ve done most of the season, maintained composure for a 69-67 win in Austin.

For the first 28 minutes of the game, the Longhorns looked hopeless trailing LSU by double digits for a majority of the game.

Texas used a 17-2 run during a 10-minute stretch in the second half to grab a 58-56 lead with 4:55 remaining. The run was capped by 3-pointers from Andrew Jones and Matt Coleman to give the Longhorns their first edge since early in the first half at 8-7.

The Longhorns had 13 turnovers compared to 16 for LSU, but the Longhorns committed the biggest one of the game with two minutes remaining. Andrew Jones lost his dribble coming out of a Texas timeout in a 60-60 ballgame. LSU took the ball away from Jones and went on the break getting the go-ahead lay up from Trendon Watford.

The Tigers grabbed a 64-60 advantage with 49 seconds left on two Skyler Mays free throws.

Coleman answered with a long 2-point jumper. However, Watford hit two free throws for a 66-62 lead on the next possession and Texas couldn’t match a score on the end.

Jones may have lost the ball late, but he was the only reason the Longhorns had a chance late. Jones led all Texas scorers with 20 points off the bench hitting 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Watford led LSU with 22 points.

Texas trailed 42-32 at halftime due to LSU’s hot 3-point shooting. The Tigers went 5-for-9 in the first half from beyond the arc way above their average of 31% this season. LSU drifted back down to their average in the second half to finish at 31.3% for the game.

The Tigers scored six straight points to open the second half aided by the Longhorns going for 0-for-3 shooting with two turnovers.

Longhorns freshman Donovan Williams provided a spark with six points picking up more minutes with Kamaka Hepa and Gerald Liddell out with injuries.

Next, Texas (12-7, 2-4) travels to TCU attempting to stop a three-game losing streak.