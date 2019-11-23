Texas tries to break through against nearly perfect Baylor

AMES, IA – NOVEMBER 16: Defensive end Zach Petersen #55 of the Iowa State Cyclones tackles quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns as he scrambled for yards in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Close, but not good enough.

The Texas Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) and No. 14 Baylor Bears are on completely different paths this season with close games as the common theme.

Baylor (9-1, 6-1) is one of the darlings of the college football season with a near perfect season. Their only hiccup was last week at home against Oklahoma. Five of the Bears’ nine wins have come by a single possession, but they keep winning.

The Longhorns have played six single possession games, but are 3-3 when it comes to wins and losses. Texas doesn’t have a signature win to its season — Baylor could be the Longhorns’ last chance.

Texas currently owns a four-game winning streak against the Bears. A win Saturday would be considered Texas’ first upset victory over Baylor since 2015. The Longhorns have been favored over Baylor in the last three contests.

A lot of attention will be focused on the quarterbacks. Sam Ehlinger for Texas and Charlie Brewer for Baylor grew up as rivals at Westlake and Lake Travis High School, respectively. However, this game will be decided by the defenses.

Baylor’s defensive outfit is playing like one of the best units in the country anchored by its pass rush. James Lynch, from Round Rock High School, and James Lockhart will play at the next level. The Bears took their lumps on defense during Matt Rhule’s first two seasons, but are now led with experience at every level.

“They fly around, they’re not the biggest guys, but they are physical and they can run, they can really, really run and they’ll hit you,” Herman said.

After several weeks of absolutely porous defense, the Longhorns are healthy and look to be somewhat adequate on the defensive side. The secondary is still giving up too many explosive plays, but looks to be playing at a higher level.

Baylor certainly won’t overlook the Longhorns defense after they’ve struggled to score in the last two meetings against Texas.

“I think Todd Orlando is one of the best defensive coordinators in college football. I’ve believed that for a long time since he’s been at Houston and we played them. We have got to figure out a way to run the football and protect the quarterback because we have not been able to do that against this package the last two years,” Rhule said.

The Texas coaching staff has gone 3-0 against Rhule-led teams during their time at Houston and with the Longhorns.

Herman’s 2015 Houston team defeated Rhule’s Temple squad in the American Athletic Conference Championship game. Texas beat Baylor 38-7 in 2017 and 23-17 last year at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas and Baylor will kick off at 2:30 p.m. from McLane Stadium in Waco. Baylor can clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with one win in its last two games.