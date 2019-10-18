Texas tries to avoid Oklahoma ‘hangover’ against Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a bye, a road trip to West Virginia and the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas, Texas is ready for its first home game in nearly a month.

The timing of it couldn’t be better after a loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. The only problem is the Longhorns’ minds could still be on the loss last week — especially with Kansas next up.

The Jayhawks could be an easy team to look past, especially with their 2-4 record and the fact that they’ve have finished last in the Big 12 each of the past four seasons. But with a chance to get back on track, Texas head coach Tom Herman isn’t at all worried about a post-OU letdown.

“Sunday was obviously pretty gloomy, but by the time we got out on the practice field, it has to be [good] — there’s literally no other choice,” Herman said. “Just look no further than the team that we just played a season ago. They had that same Sunday meeting, that same Tuesday practice, the same everything and they went on to play in the playoffs and win the conference title. So there is no hangover with these guys. It’s motivating, certainly. I don’t see that being an issue at all.”

It certainly helps that Texas will have both receiver Collin Johnson and linebacker Juwan Mitchell in action. Johnson left the Oklahoma game after a helmet-to-helmet to hit. Mitchell, who will play with a brace, suffered an elbow injury against the Sooners, but Herman expects both to play Saturday.

The Longhorns will still be without freshman running back Jordan Whittington, who’s been out since the season opener after re-aggregating a sports hernia injury he suffered back in high school.

According to Herman, his progress has been slowed by some swelling, but he had an MRI earlier this week that looks good.