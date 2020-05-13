Texas to SMU quarterback Shane Buechele raises $50K for Dallas’ COVID-19 efforts

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele scrambles against Memphis in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — SMU quarterback and former Texas Longhorn Shane Buechele reached his GoFundMe goal of $50,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts in Dallas, according to a release from SMU football.

“Dallas is home. I grew up here,” Buechele said in the release. “It’s been amazing to see how many people have sent in donations. Everyone wants to help and give back in some way and I’m glad they’re able to do that through the donation page Paige and I started.”

The SMU starting QB is donating all of the money to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s emergency assistance fund. The money will be funneled to local organizations on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Buechele and his girlfriend, Paige, will deliver the $50,000 check to Mayor Johnson at Dallas Fire Station No. 4 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“I was impressed with Shane Buechele’s performance on the field last season for SMU, but I am far more impressed with his commitment to his community here in the city of Dallas,” said Mayor Johnson in a release. “Dallas is a resilient city. We will recover from COVID-19, and the funds raised by Shane and Paige will help us get there.”

Started on March 30, Buechele’s GoFundMe compiled 172 donations over six weeks.

Buechele started 19 games for the Longhorns from 2016-18 before graduating from UT and transferring to SMU prior to the 2019 season. Buechele started all 13 games for the Mustangs in 2019 throwing for over 3,900 yards. He has one year of eligibility remaining with SMU.

Current Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger created a GoFundMe for Central Texas coronavirus relief efforts and hit over $100,000 on April 15. As of Tuesday, Ehlinger’s GoFundMe total sat at $107,050.