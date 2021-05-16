Texas to host regional in the NCAA softball tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the ninth time in program history, No. 3 Texas will host a regional in the NCAA tournament, which begins on Friday. The Longhorns will open the tournament against Saint Francis (PA) on Friday; the game starts at 4pm.

Texas (39-11, 12-6 in the Big 12) has been lethal at home this year, going 27-4 at McCombs field.

After closing the regular season on a winning streak, the Longhorns struggled in the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City. Texas dropped two of three, losing to Texas Tech 5-1 on Saturday.

Should Texas defeat Saint Francis, they will face the winner of Oregon and Texas State.

Longhorns head coach Mike White, coached at Oregon for nine seasons before heading to the Forty Acres in 2018.

Some of the standout players for Texas are: Janae Jefferson, who is fourth in the Big 12 in hits, Shannon Rhoades and Mary Iakopo, who are both in the top 10 in the Big 12 in home runs, Shealyn O’Leary and Molly Jacobsen, pitchers who are in the top 10 in wins.

This is the 21st appearance all-time for the Longhorns in the NCAA tournament.