Texas to go for season sweep Tuesday against Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A tough loss to West Virginia on Saturday caused the Longhorns to drop two spots in the rankings as they begin a new week. Texas is now ranked 14th in the latest AP poll.

The Longhorns have an opportunity to improve their ranking and their place in the Big 12 standings tomorrow, as they face No. 17 Kansas at home.

The last time Texas took the floor, there were plenty of fireworks as Longhorn guards Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones had an altercation which resulted in Ramey being physically restrained by teammates during a timeout.

Head coach Shaka Smart acknowledged that the argument came at a bad time in the game (Texas was up by fourteen) but doesn’t feel like it will be a lingering issue as time progresses. He’s just glad that the team is passionate about playing at a high level.

“To me the opposite of that is apathy, and that’s the worst quality that you can have in a competitive setting,” Smart said. “Again, it’s our job to make sure that passion is directed in the right way.”

Texas is facing a Kansas squad that has been on a roll lately. The Jayhawks have won five in a row, climbing to third place in the Big 12 standings.

The Longhorns dominated Kansas in their first meeting in Lawrence, an 84-59 victory. However, Smart anticipates things being a little different this time around.

“Sometimes you look at the score and sometimes you lose sight of the fact that it’s maybe somebody’s day or it’s not someone’s day,” Smart added. “They’ve played significantly more Big 12 games than most of the Big 12 teams and I think in their case, from the outside looking in, it’s helped them get into a rhythm of playing good basketball, playing the way Coach Self wants them to play.”

This will be the final home game of the season for Texas, and before tipoff they’ll honor their foursix seniors: Matt Coleman, Jericho Sims, Jase Febres, Drayton Whiteside, Blake Nevins and Royce Hamm Jr. Texas will also receive a boost from the fans, who will be allowed to attend the game at reduced capacity.

“That makes a big difference, even though we’re not allowed to have fans like we normally do,” Smart pointed out. “Quite honestly, just for our guys families to be able to see them, really grateful for that particularly on Senior Night.”

Tipoff between No. 14 Texas and No. 17 Kansas is scheduled for tomorrow night at 8pm.