Texas to face Utah in Alamo Bowl

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are staying in the state of Texas for a bowl game for the 40th time in program history.

Texas (7-5) will play Utah (11-2) in the Valero Alamo Bowl on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m. in San Antonio.

The Longhorns and Utes will be facing each other for only the second time in history. Texas defeated Utah 21-12 in 1982 in a regular season contest from Austin during the Fred Akers era.

The Longhorns are making their fourth appearance in the Alamo Bowl with a 2-1 record in the previous three games. Texas lost its last meeting in 2013 against Oregon 30-7 — Mack Brown’s final game as the Longhorns head coach.

In a small sample size, Texas has performed well in bowl games under Tom Herman. The Longhorns won the Sugar Bowl against Georgia in 2018 and defeated Missouri in the Texas Bowl in 2017.

The season was mostly a disappointment for Texas after the feeling of positive momentum permeating through the program after the 2018 campaign. San Antonio bowl officials are banking on Longhorn fans being enticed by the short drive to watch the final game of the season.

Utah, from the Pac 12, is making its first appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

