Texas to face Seton Hall for another non-conference road test

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 7 Texas will face No. 23 Seton Hall for a non-conference battle on the Pirates home court Thursday night.

This will be the only game for the Longhorns this week, and they decided to leave Austin earlier than normal for road trips, spending time in New York City before turning their full attention to Seton Hall.

It’s a trip that head coach Chris Beard believes serves many purposes, basketball-wise and beyond.

“You know I think as well build a program, I’ve always thought it was important to play on both sides [of the country] as you build a brand and a program and hopefully an NCAA Tournament resume,” Beard explained.

“We understand it’s a business trip, nobody understands that more than I do, but we’re going to go out there a day early and try to let the guys experience New York City too, we’ve got some broadway tickets and then we’ll lock in the day before the game.”

The Broadway show that the team attended was, “MJ The Musical”, the bio-musical about Michael Jackson’s life.

Of course, Texas will not take the dangerous Seton Hall Pirates lightly, as the 7-1 Pirates are on a four game winning streak and defeated a then top-five Michigan team back in November.

“I think there’s a handful of teams in the country, as the season goes on that are built-in contenders, and I think Seton Hall is definitely in that neighborhood,” Beard said. “They’re a big team, tall team, large team, whatever you want to call it, their identity is their size, so that can be a challenge for different teams.”

Beard is confident Texas will be able to match up with them in different ways, as they’ve already shown they can win with a variety of different lineups.

The battle between Texas and Seton Hall will take place Thursday night, tipoff is set for 5:30pm.