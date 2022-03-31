AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 8 Texas is back on the road for another big series this weekend, against another rival, the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Longhorns will face the Sooners for their second series of conference play this season.

This series comes at a time when Texas needs a series win over a quality opponent to prove to themselves and the nation that they are still a team that is top tier.

The Longhorns lost two out of three to Texas Tech last weekend, and lost to another rival, Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Since their 12-0 shutout win over Incarnate Word on March 20, the Longhorns have given up 52 hits over the span of five games.

Heading into the season, pitching was expected to be one of the strong suits for Texas. That along with their already excellent offense and defense brought Texas to a 12-0 start to the season.

However, since starting pitcher Tanner Witt was scratched from the rotation in early March, the Longhorns have gone 8-8.

It’s a matter of experience according to head coach David Pierce, and getting the younger members of the pitching staff to gain confidence in order to deliver in critical moments.

“You look at our pitching staff and it’s based on four guys, it’s one of the best in the country,” Pierce said. “The other guys are guys that have big explosive arms, that haven’t been in this environment, that’s the hurdle for us is to be able get those guys comfortable in these environments.”

The game was originally supposed to be played in the hostile environment of Norman, OK, but a change now has the series taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Oklahoma is 15-8 overall and like Texas, will play their second conference series of the season.

The Sooners pitching staff is led by Sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett who is 2-0 with a 1.45 era. Bennett will start game 1 on Friday.

This has all of the ingredients of an intense series, and Longhorns pitcher Lucas Gordon has felt the heat of the rivalry before he has even taken the field against the Sooners.

“I know we hate each other, so I guess I have to hate them too,” Gordon said. “I went to the football game this past year and it was good, there was a lot of people there, everyone hated each other, I saw a lot of horns down which I wasn’t too happy with, so I’ll take that into the game.”

First pitch for Friday night’s game is set for 6:30pm at Globe Life Field in Arlington.