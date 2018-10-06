Texas thwarts frantic OU comeback to win Red River Showdown Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger scores a touchdown against OU [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Longhorns receiver Collin Johnson sheds an OU tackler in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl [ + - ]

DALLAS (KXAN) -- Freshman kicker Cameron Dicker didn't wait long to etch his name in Texas-OU history.

Dicker connected on a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to give Texas the 48-45 win over OU at the Cotton Bowl. A sigh of relief for Texas coach Tom Herman and the Eyes of Texas across the country.

Texas made it harder than it had to be leading 45-24 at the start of the fourth quarter. OU quarterback Kyler Murray led a frantic comeback scoring three touchdowns to tie the game with three minutes remaining.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger laughed this week when thinking about his growth since last year's Texas-OU game.

In his second time at the Cotton Bowl, Ehlinger proved his growth conducting the offense masterfully and battering the Sooners with five total touchdowns, two in the air and three on the ground.

Ehlinger was 24 of 35 for 314 passing yards and rushed for 72 yards.