Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP for Chiefs

MIAMI, Fla. (KXAN) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LIV following Kansas City’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.
The Texas Tech product was the main reason for Kansas City’s first world championship in 50 years leading a dynamic Chiefs offense all season. Mahomes produced 315 yards of total offense in Miami saving his best plays for the final quarter.
When the Chiefs needed him most trailing 20-10, Mahomes led Kansas City on three touchdown drives to seal the Super Bowl. Mahomes hit Travis Kelce and Damien Williams on touchdown passes to give the Chiefs a 24-20 lead late in the game.
Mahomes finished with 286 passing yards and three total touchdowns (one rushing).
He also becomes the first quarterback from a Texas university to win the Super Bowl as a starting quarterback.
