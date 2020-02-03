Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP for Chiefs

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. (KXAN) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LIV following Kansas City’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

The Texas Tech product was the main reason for Kansas City’s first world championship in 50 years leading a dynamic Chiefs offense all season. Mahomes produced 315 yards of total offense in Miami saving his best plays for the final quarter.

When the Chiefs needed him most trailing 20-10, Mahomes led Kansas City on three touchdown drives to seal the Super Bowl. Mahomes hit Travis Kelce and Damien Williams on touchdown passes to give the Chiefs a 24-20 lead late in the game.

Mahomes finished with 286 passing yards and three total touchdowns (one rushing).

He also becomes the first quarterback from a Texas university to win the Super Bowl as a starting quarterback.

