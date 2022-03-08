Texas Tech’s Mark Adams named Big 12 coach of the year

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Texas Tech’s Mark Adams was named Big 12 coach of the year by the Associated Press Tuesday in his first year in charge of the Red Raiders, while Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji earned the conference’s player of the year.

Agbaji was a unanimous first-team selection. He’s joined on the first-team list by Baylor’s James Akinjo, Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington, Kansas State’s Nijel Pack and Tech’s Bryson Williams.

Texas forward Timmy Allen is the only Longhorn on the AP’s Big 12 award list, earning second-team honors. Kansas’ Christian Braun, Baylor’s Adam Flagler, TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. and West Virginia’s Taz Sherman joined Allen on the second team.

Brockington won Big 12 newcomer of the year, starting for Iowa State after three seasons at Penn State.

The 2022 AP All-Big 12 team, with players listed with school, height, weight, class and hometown (“u-” denotes unanimous selections):

First Team

u-Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, 6-5, 215, Sr., Kansas City, Missouri.

James Akinjo, Baylor, 6-1, 190, Sr., Oakland, California.

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State, 6-4, 196, Sr., Philadelphia.

Nijel Pack, Kansas State, 6-0, 180, So., Indianapolis.

Bryson Williams, Texas Tech, 6-8, 240, Sr., Fresno, California.

Second Team

Timmy Allen, Texas, 6-6, 210, Sr., Mesa, Arizona

Christian Braun, Kansas, 6-7, 218, Jr., Burlington, Kansas.

Adam Flagler, Baylor, 6-3, 185, Jr., Duluth, Georgia.

Mike Miles Jr., TCU, 6-2, 195, So., Dallas.

Taz Sherman, West Virginia, 6-4, 190, Sr., Missouri City, Texas.

More Awards

Coach of the year — Mark Adams, Texas Tech.

Player of the year — Ochai Agbaji, Kansas.

Newcomer of the year — Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.