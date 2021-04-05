Texas Tech to hire Mark Adams to replace Chris Beard as head basketball coach

Texas Tech assistant coach Mark Adams yells out to the players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee State, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Tech has found its replacement for Chris Beard.

Tech is expected to promote associate head coach Mark Adams to the head basketball coach position. Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced on Twitter Monday night that there will be a press conference to introduce Adams Tuesday.

Hocutt shared a photo of the the two men, writing — “Red Raider Nation — your Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Mark Adams.”

Adams is a Texas Tech graduate, who has spent seven of the last eight seasons with the Red Raiders. Adams was Tech’s Director of Basketball Operations from 2013 to 2015 before joining Beard’s staff as an assistant at Arkansas-Little Rock for the 2015-16 season.

Adams returned to Lubbock when Beard was hired as Tech’s head coach prior to the 2016-17 season.

Red Raider Nation – your Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Mark Adams. Press conference tomorrow. ⁦⁩ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/Bk32ArxxQk — Kirby Hocutt (@kirbyhocutt) April 6, 2021

Adams has 23 years of experience as a college head coach with stops at Clarendon College, Wayland Baptist (1983-87), West Texas A&M, Texas Pan-American and Howard College.