Texas Tech students camp out for tickets ahead of showdown with Beard, Longhorns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The line was already forming outside of United Supermarkets Arena just hours after No. 13 Texas Tech dispatched of Mississippi State Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Texas Tech Basketball’s Twitter account shared a video Saturday night of students lining up with tents to make sure they procure tickets for Tuesday’s highly-anticipated game against Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns.

Beard will make his first appearance against Tech since he spurned the school to take over the Longhorns’ program in April. Beard’s departure poured a barrel of Texas oil on the Longhorns-Red Raiders rivalry.

Beard led the Red Raiders program to new heights with a 112-55 record in five seasons and three straight NCAA tournament appearances. He got the Red Raiders within seconds of the 2018-19 national championship.

Texas Tech students are willing to wait out the Lubbock weather elements for 72 hours after waiting 10 months for Tuesday’s game against Texas.

The Longhorns survived a massive Tennessee rally to defeat the No. 18 Volunteers Saturday night in Rick Barnes’ return to the Frank Erwin Center. With wins at TCU and over Tennessee, Texas will likely be ranked in the polls after being dropped from the AP Poll last week for the first time all season.

Tipoff in Lubbock is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2.