Texas Tech stays alive in Omaha

Texas Tech starting pitcher Caleb Kilian (32) delivers against Arkansas in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (KXAN) — The Texas Tech Red Raiders beat Arkansas 5-4 on Monday to avoid elimination at the College World Series. Tech scored a run in the bottom of the 8th inning on a Cody Masters two-out rbi triple, scoring Cameron Warren to break a 4-4 tie. Arkansas had runners on 1st and 2nd with no outs in the 9th, but Taylor Floyd was able to close it out.

Warren got the Tech scoring started with a two run home run to cut the Arkansas lead to 3-2. Arkansas transfer Easton Murrell hit a solo home run to tie the gmae in bottom of the 5th inning. Tech took a 4-3 lead on in the 6th before Arkansas tied the game in the top of the 8th inning.

Texas Tech will play Florida State on Wednesday in an elimination game. Florida State lost to Michigan 2-0 on Monday, putting the Wolverines at 2-0 in their bracket and will have two days off before facing the winner of Texas-FSU.

Arkansas is the first team eliminated from the CWS after losing in the championship series last year.