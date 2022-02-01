Texas Tech exacts revenge with 77-64 win over Longhorns, Chris Beard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns walked into a Lubbock lion’s den Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (17-5, 6-3) exacted a version of revenge in a satisfying 77-64 win over the Longhorns in Chris Beard’s first game against the Red Raiders as Texas’ head coach. Beard coached Texas Tech to within minutes of the 2018-19 national championship during his five-year stint in charge of the Red Raiders program. Beard left Lubbock in April to coach the Longhorns, his alma mater, jilting the Texas tech fanbase.

Texas Tech has been waiting months for this game. Students camped outside of United Supermarkets Arena for three days to get the best seats in the student section.

It was a daunting environment — even for a Texas team full of veterans.

The Red Raiders scored 43 first-half points on the nation’s top-scoring defense. Texas (16-6, 5-4) is allowing just under 55 points a game this season. Texas Tech’s first-half onslaught was sparked by strong outside shooting and a relentless edge in the rebounding category.

Texas went to the locker room down 43-29. If it weren’t for Courtney Ramey’s four 3-pointers, the Longhorns would’ve been run out of the gym before halftime.

The Longhorns cut the deficit to 55-49 around the eight-minute mark on two Marcus Carr free throws. On Tech’s next possession, Kevin Obanor went down the court and snapped Texas’ brief momentum, hitting a 3-pointer. Obannor finished with 17 points. Carr led the Longhorns with 16 while Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders with 19.

The Longhorns didn’t get closer than six points. Tech won the game in every box score category — rebounds, turnovers, blocks and assists.

The Red Raiders fanbase brought down the house in their opportunity to host Texas. The Longhorns get their chance when Texas Tech comes to Austin Saturday, Feb. 19.