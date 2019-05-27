Texas Tech earns national seed; A&M heads to Morgantown for NCAA baseball tournament
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- No. 8 Texas Tech is a national seed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament representing the Big 12 as the top seed in the tournament. No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 15 West Virginia are also hosting regionals.
If the seeds were to hold to form, it would be an all-Big 12 match up in the Super Regionals with Texas Tech hosting Oklahoma State.
No. 8 Texas Tech opens the Lubbock Regional against Army Friday at 3 p.m. Florida and Dallas Baptist make up the other two participants in Lubbock.
No. 9 Oklahoma State moved its regional to Oklahoma City after recent severe weather made the ballpark in Stillwater unplayable. The Cowboys open against Harvard Friday at 6 p.m. Nebraska and UConn make up the other two teams playing in there.
No. 15 West Virginia is hosting a NCAA postseason tournament for the first time since 1955. The Mountaineers play Fordham in the Friday opener at 7 p.m. Texas A&M is waiting on the other side of the bracket. The Aggies are heading to Morgantown and will open against Duke Friday at 3 p.m.
Baylor is going to Los Angeles, placed in the UCLA regional. The Bears face Loyola Marymount in opening round game at 3 p.m. UCLA faces Omaha.
One of the last teams to make the tournament, TCU, will match up with California in the Fayetteville Regional Friday at 6 p.m. Arkansas, as the host team, will face Central Connecticut in the region opener.
Texas State and Houston just missed the cut as at-large teams.
More Sports Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bart Starr, QB who led Packers to greatness, dies at 85
Bart Starr was an ordinary quarterback until teaming with Vince Lombardi on the powerhouse Green Bay Packers teams that ruled the 1960s and ushered in the NFL as America's most popular sport.
The quarterback's graceful throws helped turn a run-heavy league into a passing spectacle, yet it's a run for which he's most famous: the sneak that won the famed "Ice Bowl" in 1967.
Starr died Sunday at age 85 in Birmingham, Alabama, the Packers said. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LEADING OFF: Kershaw vs deGrom, Cubs players collide
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
PAIR OF ACES
It's a marquee matchup on Memorial Day at Dodger Stadium when NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.72 ERA) pitches for the New York Mets against three-time winner Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.33).Read the Full Article
-
Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in 10 years, the Life Time Tri CapTex Triathlon was at maximum capacity for the race in downtown Austin.
Mark Saroni finished first in the International Division and Ian Clennan finished first in the Sprint. See race results on the triathlon's website.
The 29th Life Time Tri CapTex Triathalon, a race of swimming, biking and running of over 30 miles, gets going bright and early on Memorial Day. It's the only race that happens exclusively in downtown Austin.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses