Texas, TCU baseball head into important Sunday showdown

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — TCU evened up the weekend series with Texas by shutting down the Longhorns bats, forcing a pivotal Sunday rubber match for both sides.

The second straight close contest in this series between the Big 12’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams went to TCU, 2-1. The Longhorns won Friday’s series opener 5-4 in front of an intense environment, which truly felt like a NCAA super regional, at Lupton Stadium.

Texas continues to chase TCU in the Big 12 standings and Saturday’s defeat is making the odds of the Longhorns actually catching the Horned Frogs that much more difficult.

TCU (34-11, 16-4 in Big 12) now leads by two games in the standings with only four conference games remaining. The Horned Frogs will clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win over Texas Sunday.

Texas (37-12, 14-6 in Big 12) needs a win Sunday against TCU to move within a game in the standings, but also make its resume’ sparkle even more for the NCAA Tournament. Texas is squarely in the running for a Top 8 national seed, which gets to host an NCAA regional and super regional in the tournament.

A win on the road Sunday would keep Texas’ Big 12 championship hopes alive, but it would also boost the Longhorns’ RPI, which is a key metric for the NCAA selection committee.

Longhorns starting pitcher Tristan Stephens was solid over seven innings Saturday, but turned out to be the losing pitcher after three straight TCU singles in the second inning. TCU scratched across both of its runs during the rally with two outs and made those runs hold up for the rest of the game.

Mike Antico continued his strong weekend, scoring the Longhorns lone run of the game in the third inning.

Sunday’s finale from Lupton Stadium starts at 1 p.m. Sunday. You can watch the game with an ESPN+ subscription.