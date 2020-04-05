Texas taps Vic Schaefer to be the new Women’s Basketball Coach

Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer watches the action during the second half of a championship match against South Carolina at the Southeastern Conference women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Just two days after making the decision to not renew Karen Aston’s contract, UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte found her replacement.

Guess who’s coming to the Forty…🏀🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/hSAyjbvqTH — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) April 5, 2020

Vic Schaefer will take over the position, he previously was the head man at Mississippi State.

In Starkville, Schaefer enjoyed tremendous success. He led the Bulldogs to two straight national championship games in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, the Bulldogs won a program record 37 games.

Schaefer received numerous coaching accolades over the course of his time at Mississippi State. He won the Naismith National Coach of the Year in 2018, and was voted SEC Coach of the Year three times in his eight seasons in Starkville.

This past season, Mississippi State finished 27-6 overall, with a 13-3 record in conference play.

Schaefer was born in Austin, but raised in the Houston area attending Houston Lutheran High School.