Texas suffers their first midweek loss of the season at the hands of Texas A&M

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 5 Texas came up short against their rivals Texas A&M by a score of 2-0 in College Station Tuesday night.

The loss was the first time the Longhorns (17-8, 4-2 in Big 12) fell short to an opponent in a midweek game this season. It’s also the second straight loss for Texas.

Obviously, nothing was working for Texas at the plate. The Longhorns managed only four hits, and stranded five runners on base against the Aggies.

Texas A&M (18-9, 2-4 in SEC) didn’t fare much better offensively, but they did just enough to come out on top. The Aggies got solo home runs from Logan Britt and Mikey Hoehner.

Texas starting pitcher was Pete Hansen who pitched 5 and one-third innings, giving up only one run, striking out three. Tanner Witt took over for Hansen on the mound, striking out five, but the Hoehner home run was the black mark on his outing.

Texas will resume Big 12 play with a three game series on the road against Kansas. The series begins Thursday and will conclude Saturday. The first pitch for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 6pm.