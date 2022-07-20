AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas added another high-profile recruit for the 2023 class with four-star defensive back Malik Muhammad.

Muhammad, who won a state championship with South Oak Cliff, picked Texas over Texas A&M and Alabama.

According to 247 Sports, Muhammad is the No. 6 ranked cornerback nationally, and is the 39th ranked player overall.

In the 2021 season, Muhammad had three interceptions and 70 tackles while standing out for the undefeated state champion South Oak Cliff Golden Bears.

There are now 19 commits for Texas from the 2023 class, with twelve of those players possessing a four-star ranking.

Arch Manning is the lone five-star commit from the class.

This latest “get” brings the Longhorns 2023 recruiting class to a No. 3 ranking nationally, according to 247 Sports.

It wasn’t just about recruiting Wednesday for Texas football, as several Longhorns chose to utilize their NIL opportunity to lead and sponsor a youth football camp that is held at Westlake High School.

Hudson Card, Demarvion Overshown, Luke Brockermeyer, Michael Taffe, Roschon Johnson, Anthony Cook, and several others were the leaders of the camp.

Before players were allowed to capitalize off of their Name, Image and Likeness, hosting a camp and receiving monetary benefits from it would be against NCAA rules.

Now, the game has changed, and the players believed that the camp would be a good opportunity to give back as well as earn some extra cash.

“There’s so many ways to make money in the NIL, being in the spotlight where we’re at, Texas football, face of the state,” Longhorns defensive back Michael Taffe explained. “There’s not a lot we could do before NIL so we could make a change and help so many young kids who don’t have the opportunity to learn from guys like us.”

“Obviously, you have to go through the right requirements to be able to do certain things, you have to go through compliance but it’s a cool thing that we’re allowed to do now,” Quarterback Hudson Card added.