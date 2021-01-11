Longhorns stay at No. 4 in national rankings after Andrew Jones’ clutch shot

Texas players celebrate after defeating West Virginia in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Andrew Jones delivered the clutch shot in Morgantown, pushing Texas’ winning streak to six on Saturday. The Longhorns move on from a 72-70 win against No. 14 West Virginia with another ranked Big 12 opponent waiting this week.

Texas remained at No. 4 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches poll Monday with No. 15 Texas Tech coming to Austin Wednesday.

This is the Longhorns’ best run in the national rankings in a decade. In 2011, Texas made it through most of February with a top five ranking. This season, the Longhorns are doing it with experienced guards and dynamic, young forwards.

Andrew Jones’ comeback after his fight with leukemia is inspiring the college basketball world and his Texas teammates. Jones scored Saturday’s game-winner three years to the date of his cancer diagnosis. He also scored his 1,000th career point at Texas, becoming the 39th Longhorns player to meet that mark.

You can watch what Jones said after Saturday’s win in the video below.

Texas Tech (10-3) has a daunting week ahead. The Red Raiders play at Texas Wednesday and host No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.

AP Poll – Jan. 11

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (63) 12-0 1599 1 2. Baylor (1) 11-0 1536 2 3. Villanova 8-1 1436 3 4. Texas 10-1 1422 4 5. Iowa 11-2 1322 5 6. Kansas 10-2 1220 6 7. Michigan 10-0 1161 10 8. Creighton 10-2 1151 7 9. Wisconsin 10-2 1110 8 10. Tennessee 9-1 1093 9 11. Houston 10-1 993 11 12. Clemson 9-1 747 19 13. West Virginia 9-4 701 14 14. Illinois 9-4 694 12 15. Texas Tech 10-3 689 18 16. Louisville 8-1 464 – 17. Missouri 7-2 436 13 18. Virginia 7-2 403 22 19. Duke 5-2 397 21 20. Virginia Tech 9-2 286 19 21. Ohio St. 9-3 280 – 22. Oregon 9-2 264 17 23. Minnesota 10-4 233 16 24. Saint Louis 7-1 220 23 25. UConn 6-1 181 –

Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.