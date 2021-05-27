Texas stays alive with 4-1 win over Oklahoma in Big 12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXAN) — Tristan Stevens threw another gem and Zach Zubia provided a huge spark on offense to help Texas beat Oklahoma, 4-1, in an elimination in the Big 12 Tournament.

“I think it was very important,” David Pierce said. “We committed to that in our meetings and basically said we haven’t played well in neutral sites. We need to show that we can handle adversity. And it was kind of a challenge for us, … and we met the challenge. I thought it was big, really.”

With the game tied at 1-1 in the third, Douglas Hodo hit an RBI double into the gap in right center to score Mitchell Daly to take a 2-1 lead that the Longhorns would never surrender.

Zubia added some insurance in the fourth with a one-run single up the middle that plated Mike Antico.

Despite the win, the Longhorns struggled at the plate, some. They struck out 17 teams and only managed five hits. Zubia was their most consistent threat on offense, though. He went 3-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored.

“It was just one of those grind-type days,” Pierce said. “It wasn’t pretty at times. We struck out too much, but we had a couple clutch hits and [Zubia] had a big day. I thought, again, we played solid defense to secure another day in the tournament.”

Stevens continued to be an iron man for the Longhorns, throwing at least six innings in his 11th straight game. He gave up just one earned run on four hits and two walks in 7.0 innings while striking out four.

“It was kind of a grind today, too, it wasn’t really the prettiest game, but we got the job done,” Stevens said. “That’s what this team can do. Tomorrow, we could put up a 10-spot for all we know.”

Silas Ardoin started the scoring in the second with a sac fly into right that scored Hodo. OU tied the game in the top of the third on an RBI single. The longhorns added a fourth run in the eighth on a wild pitch.

Texas has to wait to see who it will play on Friday. Weather caused the two winners bracket games to be postponed to Friday. UT will play the loser of West Virginia-Oklahoma State in another elimination game in the night cap on Friday. Whichever team the Horns do play, though, it’ll will be their second of the day because of rain-altered schedule.