AUSTIN (KXAN) — An All-American from Texas State and two more Texas Longhorns were selected Tuesday on the third and final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Texas State relief pitcher Tristan Stivors, named a consensus first-team All-American, was selected in the 16th round by the Chicago White Sox. He was the second Bobcat picked in this year’s draft after shortstop Dalton Shuffield was chosen in the 10th round by the Minnesota Twins.

Stivors led the nation with 18 saves, setting a school record and tying the Sun Belt Conference record in the process. In 32 appearances, he pitched 61 innings and struck out 86 batters with 19 walks and a 2.21 ERA. Stivors nearly willed the Bobcats to what would have been a program-defining win over No. 2 Stanford in the NCAA regional tournament, throwing a season-high 101 pitches over seven innings. He struck out nine Cardinal hitters and walked one, allowing one earned run in a 4-3 loss. Stivors made a rare start that game and was lifted prior to the eighth inning.

For the Longhorns, an arm out of the bullpen and a third baseman were selected, making it eight Longhorns who were picked in this year’s draft. That’s the most for the Longhorns since 2017 and tied for fourth-most picks from any school in this year’s draft.

Jared Southard, a redshirt sophomore from Leander, was picked in the 12th round by the Los Angeles Angels. He pitched 29 1/3 innings and struck out 46 batters with 19 walks and a 2.76 ERA. He allowed nine earned runs on 15 hits and held opponents to a .149 batting average.

Skyler Messenger, a transfer third baseman from the University of Kansas, was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 19th round. Messenger is a Colorado native from Niwot, a town between Boulder and Longmont outside of Denver, and he helped fill a big void at the hot corner for Texas this year.

He hit .364 with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .414 on-base percentage. He committed five errors for a .971 fielding percentage with 119 assists and 50 putouts on defense. Messenger was named to the All-Central Region team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and second-team All-Big 12 Conference.