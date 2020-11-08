Texas State’s losing streak goes to 6 after App State defeat

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach Jake Spavital of the Texas State Bobcats talks with members of the defense during the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Bobcat Stadium on September 05, 2020 in San Marcos, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State’s losing streak went to six straight games after a 38-17 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon.

The Bobcats started the game with a bang on a 75-yard touchdown pass play from Tyler Vitt to Javen Banks for a 7-0 lead. App State quickly regrouped with a touchdown drive of its own. App State quarterback Zac Thomas found Miller Gibbs for the tying score.

Later in the first quarter, App State’s defense intercepted Vitt and Brendan Harrington returned it 49 yards for a 14-7 lead.

After a Texas State field goal in the second quarter, Thomas found Caleb Spurlin for a one-yard touchdown, taking the Mountaineers lead to 21-10. App State extended its lead to 31-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Vitt finished the game with 205 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bobcats defeated Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 19 for its first and only win of the season. Texas State will travel to Georgia Southern next Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff with the Eagles