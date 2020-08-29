Texas State will travel to Boston College for Sept. 26 meeting

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, left, talks with Texas State head coach Jake Spavital before an NCAA college football game in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State added a match up with Boston College to complete its 2020 football schedule, the athletic department announced on Friday.

The Bobcats will travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Sept. 26, adding a 12th game to the schedule. Texas State had the opening in its schedule when it lost the game with Ohio University following the Mid-American Conference’s decision to not play fall sports in 2020.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions, the game will not have any fans in the stands at Alumni Stadium.

Texas State kicks off its 2020 season with a nationally televised game on ESPN next Saturday at home against SMU.

Recently, Texas State decided to limit capacity to 25% for the Sept. 5 season opener. Bobcat stadium can hold 30,000 fans, according to Texas State’s website, which means only 7,500 fans will be allowed inside the stadium.

“These guidelines will help us manage the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, fans, staff and visiting teams,” athletic director Larry Teis said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide the safest gameday environment. It is more important now than ever that all of us follow these guidelines and recommendations so that we all can stay safe and continue playing this season.”