AUSTIN (KXAN) — The GJ Kinne era at Texas State started with one of the biggest wins in program history Friday in Waco.

The Bobcats beat the Big 12 Conference’s Baylor Bears 42-31 at McLane Stadium for the program’s first-ever win over the Power 5 school behind a potent offensive attack led by quarterback TJ Finley.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Finley threw for 298 yards with three touchdowns and added a score on the ground. The Bobcats put an exclamation point on the big win with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Finley to Joey Hobert with 13:52 left in the game to take a 42-24 lead. Hobert finished with 105 receiving yards on six catches to lead the Bobcats’ pass catchers.

“That was pretty fun,” Kinne said after his first game as the Bobcats head coach. “I’m really proud of everyone involved, and we couldn’t have done it without them. This is a big-time win for our program.”

Texas State quarterback TJ Finley (7) celebrates as he enters the tunnel after defeating Baylor in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Texas State safety Justin Strong (40) celebrates the team’s win over Baylor in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Texas State cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement, front left, and Texas State safety Kaleb Culp, right, celebrate as Baylor is stopped on a fourth down-attempt in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Baylor coach Dave Aranda speaks with quarterback Blake Shapen (12), who is pulled from the NCAA college football game against Texas State during in the second half Saturday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Texas State wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) catches a pass for a touchdown against Baylor safety Romario Noel (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Texas State wide receiver Joey Hobert pulls in a touchdown pass next to Baylor safety Romario Noel during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Texas State quarterback TJ Finley leaves the field after the team’s 42-31 win over Baylor in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen, front left, an lineman Kaden Sieracki shake hands with students following their season opener NCAA college football game against Texas State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Baylor running back Dominic Richardson leaps over Texas State safety Tory Spears in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi runs for a big gain against Texas State cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr., in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Texas State quarterback TJ Finley fumbles the ball against Baylor defensive lineman Devonte Tezino in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

Texas State quarterback TJ Finley celebrates after a touchdown pass over Baylor in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

Baylor running back Dominic Richardson runs the ball against Texas State linebacker Brian Holloway in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

Texas State quarterback TJ Finley looks to pass against against the Baylor in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen escapes the pocket against Texas State safety Tory Spears in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS DATE: Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks the tackle of Baylor safety Devin Lemear (20) for a touch down in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen runs for a touch down against Texas State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

Baylor wide receiver Hal Presley (16) comes down with the reception over Texas State cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

Baylor wide receiver Hal Presley looses his helmet after getting tackled by Texas State cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement, right, with help from Tory Spears in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne, front right, is doused after his team’s victory over Baylor in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Texas State lived by explosive plays to take the win. The Bobcats had eight plays for more than 20 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown run by Ismail Mahdi to set the tone in the first quarter. Mahdi finished with 83 rushing yards on six carries. Texas State was perfect converting fourth downs at 4-for-4 and their 42 points were the most in a road game for the program since 2016.

“We put our foot down and let people know that we’re here,” Finley said. “I’m not worried about silencing doubters or anything like that. We need to clean up our small mistakes and we’ll be just fine.”

Finley was in a position battle with Malik Hornsby all training camp, and even though Kinne named Finley the starter for the game, Finley said Hornsby would get his shot eventually.

“Malik worked his butt off in the spring learning the playbook, and we have a great partnership,” Finley said. “It’s a good 1-2 punch. We’ve both been splitting reps equally and I don’t think anyone had any animosity.”

Hobert, Finley and Hornsby are part of 37 transfer players in the Bobcats’ program this season. With 51 new players on the roster in total, Kinne said during training camp that quickly building chemistry and culture would be crucial for the Bobcats to succeed. It appears they’ve been able to do that.

“We shocked the world but we didn’t shock ourselves,” Hobert said. “That locker room was going crazy. This is a whole new team, a whole new staff with a different environment and atmosphere.”

While the Bobcats’ offense was humming, the defense came up big late to help preserve the historic victory. Shawn Holton picked off Baylor backup quarterback Sawyer Robinson in the end zone with 3:56 remaining and Kaleb Culp recovered a fumble forced by Ben Bell around the 2-minute mark to seal the deal.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen played injured for a portion of the game and was later diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee, Bears head coach Dave Aranda said. Shapen’s availability going forward is unclear.

The Bears outgained the Bobcats 524-441 and Baylor tight end Drake Dabney had six catches for 101 yards with two touchdowns. Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite going into the game and it was the first time the Bears have lost to the trio of Sun Belt teams Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe and the Bobcats.

Texas State (1-0) makes the quick trip south to the Alamodome to take on UTSA at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.