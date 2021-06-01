Texas State sprinter Jaylen Allen dies after car crash

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Jaylen Allen, a senior sprinter for the Texas State track and field team, died Tuesday morning after a car crash, Bobcats Athletics announced.

Allen had a distinguished career at Texas State, winning the Sun Belt Conference championship five times overall. This year, he posted a career-best 46.44 second time in the 400-meter dash at the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The Allen High School product was the conference’s 2020 Indoor 400-meter Champion.

Jody Stewart, Director of Track and Field & Cross Country at Texas State, said the team was “deeply saddened” by Allen’s death.

“I have shared the news about Jaylen with the team. We will stand together and support one another during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Jaylen’s family and loved ones,” said Stewart in a release

Allen was one of the country’s top 14 sprinters in the 200-meters and one of the top seven 200-meter sprinters in Texas. He also earned national recognition in 2018 after being named NCAA Honorable Mention All-American honors as a member of the 4×100-meter relay team.

“Our deepest sympathies go to Jaylen’s family and loved ones, including his teammates and coaches. I know that this is very difficult news,” Texas State Senior Associate Athletics Director Don Coryell said in a statement. “I want to thank the professionals in our Texas State Counseling Center for making themselves available to our student-athletes. We hope our student-athletes will find comfort in their friends and family and take advantage of the counseling that we have at Texas State.”