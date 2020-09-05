Texas State-SMU kick off college football season in Texas

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State kicked off a historic football season at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday afternoon, playing their first game of a season surrounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance for Saturday’s season opener against SMU appeared to be sparse, but socially distanced. Texas State was limiting capacity to 25%, not selling general admission tickets and assigning seats to fans who wanted to attend.

On the field, SMU, with former Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele back for another year, was a big favorite to win, but Texas State surprised the Mustangs with a 14-all tie at halftime.

Bobcats quarterback Brady McBride manufactured a nine play, 75-yard drive in the closing minutes of the second quarter highlighted by a great touchdown grab from Jeremiah Haydel to even the score at 14 at the break.

CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE RIGHT HERE 👀 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/u8V7N3Pzfc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2020

In the third quarter, SMU took their first drive of the half in for the 21-14 lead on a nine-yard TJ McDaniel touchdown run. Buechele has played well for SMU so far, throwing only four incompletions and 177 passing yards.

Texas State opened the football season against SMU on Sept. 5, 2020. (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

View of Texas State’s football facilities. (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

The view from the top of Bobcats Stadium before the season opener against SMU. (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

Crowds stayed socially distanced at Texas State’s season opener against SMU. (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

Texas State just beat the deadline for Saturday’s game in terms of uniforms. The program’s equipment staff tweeted that they picked up the uniforms from UPS just hours before kickoff.